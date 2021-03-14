Maui Coronavirus Updates

“Mahalo Maui” Initiative Seeks to Celebrate Pandemic Angels

March 14, 2021, 11:00 AM HST
* Updated March 14, 11:01 AM
1 Comment
A
A
A

“Covid Angels” who will be the focus of community gratitude during “Mahalo Maui.” Hospice Maui nurses: (left to right) Felmar Guiwa, Laurie Ogata, Patty Nakooka, & Cel Agbayani Asuncion PC: by Cecilia Ortiz, Hospice Maui Social Worker

A celebration of hard-working residents of Maui County who have “fought, served and protected” the community during the pandemic, kicks off on Monday, March 15.

The “Mahalo Maui” initiative is comprised of a group of local citizens that are organizing a broad-based community celebration to honor the lifesaving work done by essential workers during this past year.

“The plan is to allow the wonderful generosity of Maui to be expressed in whatever way it sees fit,” said Rosa McAllister, the leader of Mahalo Maui. “We are reaching out to businesses and groups across Maui to find ways to give their mahalos to our frontline workers…. discounts, special shopping experiences, free classes, and more.  Anything and everything is possible as we ask groups to come up with THEIR way of giving back.”

A collective video is planned with participation from various Maui recording artists and a closing concert is also in the works. The celebration is set to conclude on June 30.

To nominate an angel or for more information, visit the Mahalo Maui Facebook page.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Ongoing Rain Results in Landslides, Road Conditions on Maui 2Maui Flood Warning Until 11:30 a.m., Flood Watch Through Tonight 3Body Matching Description of Missing Visitor Recovered Off Hāmoa in East Maui 4Maui Parks and Roadway Closure Update 5Maui Flood Warning Expires, Flood Watch Through 6 a.m. Sunday 6March 13, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 64 Cases (34 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island; 1 Out-of-State); 1 Death