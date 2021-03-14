A A A

“Covid Angels” who will be the focus of community gratitude during “Mahalo Maui.” Hospice Maui nurses: (left to right) Felmar Guiwa, Laurie Ogata, Patty Nakooka, & Cel Agbayani Asuncion PC: by Cecilia Ortiz, Hospice Maui Social Worker

A celebration of hard-working residents of Maui County who have “fought, served and protected” the community during the pandemic, kicks off on Monday, March 15.

The “Mahalo Maui” initiative is comprised of a group of local citizens that are organizing a broad-based community celebration to honor the lifesaving work done by essential workers during this past year.

“The plan is to allow the wonderful generosity of Maui to be expressed in whatever way it sees fit,” said Rosa McAllister, the leader of Mahalo Maui. “We are reaching out to businesses and groups across Maui to find ways to give their mahalos to our frontline workers…. discounts, special shopping experiences, free classes, and more. Anything and everything is possible as we ask groups to come up with THEIR way of giving back.”

A collective video is planned with participation from various Maui recording artists and a closing concert is also in the works. The celebration is set to conclude on June 30.

To nominate an angel or for more information, visit the Mahalo Maui Facebook page.