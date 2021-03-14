A A A

County and state crews continue response to storm-related impacts at several locations across the island.

The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that Kanahā Beach Park and Baldwin Beach Park remain closed today.

Kanahā has several fallen trees , with one tree blocking the park’s third entrance. Ground remains saturated.

Baldwin Beach Park remains flooded this morning.

Current roadway conditions include the following:

There’s an ongoing closure of a section of Piʻilani Highway in the vicinity of Kaupō on the southern flank of Haleakalā. This is a washout and the road is closed in both directions at Mile 29.4 .

State Department of Transportation reports a small rockfall off of Hāna Highway in Maliko Gulch.

Near Twin Falls on Hāna Highway, DOT crews have closed a makai lane to investigate a report of culvert damage.

on Hāna Highway, DOT crews have closed a makai lane to investigate a report of . The upper portion of Awalau Road in Haʻikū remains closed.

Maui police report that the traffic light at the intersection of Hāna and Haleakalā highways has been repaired and is up and running.