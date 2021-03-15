A A A

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education worked in partnership with the state Department of Health to ensure health and safety protocols are consistent with the latest DOH guidance for schools as the number of projected students returning to in-person learning in the fourth quarter increase.

“Face-to-face learning is so vital for our students, especially our youngest learners. We’ve been diligently working to maximize in-person learning for the remainder of the school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.

“This will ensure our dedicated teams working in our schools are supported and continue to feel safe as we make this transition,” Kishimoto said.

The HIDOE employs teachers, librarians, counselors and registrars represented by HSTA; educational officers, educational assistants, office assistants, school security attendants, school health assistants, school food service managers, occupational/physical therapists and school psychologists represented by HGEA; and blue collar school custodians, building maintenance workers, school bakers, school cooks and cafeteria helpers represented by UPW.

Highlights of health and safety protocols for the ramp-up of in-person instruction include: