The state Department of Transportation is working on a number of road projects this week that will result in lane closures. Schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 16, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Piʻilani Highway (Route 31)

Kīhei : Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kūlanihākoʻi Street, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal.

Hobron Avenue (Route 32A)

Kahului: Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Main Street (Route 32)

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360)

Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Kahului (Update): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

Kahului (Update): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

Haʻikū : Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Haʻikū : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)

Kahului: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hāna Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311)

Kahului: Right lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele Highway) (Route 311) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.3, S Puʻunēnē Avenue and Hoʻokele Street, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500)