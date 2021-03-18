A A A

AARP Hawai’i is hosting a webinar to answer questions about the state’s vaccine and Safe Travels programs. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Health

Kūpuna planning to travel or who have questions about the state’s Safe Travels or COVID-19 vaccination program can register for a free AARP Hawai’i webinar Tuesday, March 23 at noon.

Hawai’i Adj. Gen. Kenneth Hara will discuss the state’s Safe Travels program and C.J. Johnson of the Department of Health will answer questions about the current status of the Hawai’i COVID-19 vaccinations during the 90-minute webinar.

To register for a Zoom link go to aarp.org/nearyou or to the AARP Hawai’i Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events. The webinar also will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the AARP Hawai’i Facebook page.

“AARP Hawai’i wants to make it easy for kupuna to get information about the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Hawai’i and to get answers about safe inter-island and mainland travel,” said Keali’i Lopez, state director of AARP Hawai’i.

Updated information about the vaccination program in Hawai’i also is available online at aarp.org/HIvaccine.