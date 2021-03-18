A A A

Photo credit: Hawaii House Democrats

The House Finance Committee amended and passed the state operating budget for fiscal years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. House Bill 200, House Draft 1 now moves to the full House for a vote on third reading.

At the start of the legislative session, the State projected a deficit of almost $2 billion. Governor David Ige proposed employee furloughs and presented the Legislature a budget that cut critical safety net services. He had also borrowed $750 million to pay for operating expenses for the first time in Hawaiʻi’s history.

On March 11, Gov. Ige announced that furloughs and layoffs are no longer necessary after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 relief bill.

The $1.6 billion in federal funds allocated to the State in the American Rescue Plan Act provides a temporary reprieve for the State’s financial crisis.

The budget approved by the House Finance Committee appropriates $31.36 billion for two fiscal years. This budget appropriates the $1.6 billion in ARPA funds and $15.17 billion in general funds, $311 million less than was presented in the Governor’s budget.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Highlights of the House Budget include: