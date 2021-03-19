A A A

Maui Grown Therapies opened Maui Grown Express Lahaina, the state’s first ‘Click & Go’ fulfillment center available to registered medical cannabis patients ordering online.

The fulfillment center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday at 1087 Limahana Street in Lahaina. The dispensary started accommodating patients by appointment on Wednesday, March 17.

“West Maui patients can now avoid traveling through the tunnel to retrieve their orders in Kahului,” said Dr. Gregory Park, co-founder and chief compliance officer of Maui Grown. “Our ‘Click and Go’ Lahaina dispensary is designed to quickly and safely serve up to two patients at a time by appointment.”

The State of Hawaiʻi was one of the first states to legalize medical cannabis by statute in 2000. In 2015, the legislature established criteria for the Department of Health to select and regulate medical cannabis dispensary licensees. In 2016, Maui Grown Therapies earned the top score among 66 applicants for eight dispensary licenses statewide.

In August 2017, Maui Grown Therapies became the first dispensary in Hawaiʻi to serve medical cannabis patients at its flagship store in Kahului. Since then, more than 5,000 patients have visited Maui Grown Therapies dispensary at 44 Pa’a Street in Maui Lani Village Center.

“Maui Grown Therapies’ Lahaina store is the state’s 16th licensed retail center and the third on Maui which is home to 19 percent of Hawai‘i’s registered patients,” said Michele Nakata, dispensary licensing section supervisor.

The other licensed retail centers operating on Maui include:

Maui

Maui Grown Therapies, located at 44 Paʻa St. in Kahului

Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului

“Keeping to the mission of education, compassion and safe access, Maui Grown Therapies produces a live online educational series called Maui Grown Mana’o. Each episode allows for viewers to interact and ask questions with the presenter,” according to a press release announcement.

Recent episodes included Dr. Andrew Weil, Chief Science Officer of Maui Grown’s Science and Medical Advisory Board and Dr. Donald Abrams, Integrative Oncologist at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. In June, Maui Grown’s Educational Advisor and author Michael Backes will discuss cannabis and pain management.

Registered medical cannabis patients can order online at the Maui Grown Therapies website.