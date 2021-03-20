Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2021

March 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
8-12
8-12 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Windy. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:31 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strengthened trade winds and a north northeast swell will continue to support the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed east-facing shoreline surf through Sunday. The next appreciable northwest swell is scheduled to pass around the islands Wednesday and Thursday. This moderate height, lower period northwest swell may push surf along north and west-facing shores to HSA levels Wednesday and Thursday. Periodic small, long period southwest to south swells emanating from gales south of New Zealand will produce a modest boost to mid week south-facing shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Mayor Victorino Expresses Disappointment Over 41 New COVID Cases  2Maui Humane Society to Hold Baby Shower for Kittens, March 20  3UPDATE: Cause of Waikapū Warehouse Fire is Undetermined, Damages Estimated at $966K  4March 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 99 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 37 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui  5March 18, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 88 Cases (38 O‘ahu, 39 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Molokaʻi; 2 Out-of-State)  6Maui Police Investigating Suspicious Male in Olinda Forest