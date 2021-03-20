A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Windy. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:39 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:31 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strengthened trade winds and a north northeast swell will continue to support the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed east-facing shoreline surf through Sunday. The next appreciable northwest swell is scheduled to pass around the islands Wednesday and Thursday. This moderate height, lower period northwest swell may push surf along north and west-facing shores to HSA levels Wednesday and Thursday. Periodic small, long period southwest to south swells emanating from gales south of New Zealand will produce a modest boost to mid week south-facing shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.