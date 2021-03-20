Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Windy. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Strengthened trade winds and a north northeast swell will continue to support the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed east-facing shoreline surf through Sunday. The next appreciable northwest swell is scheduled to pass around the islands Wednesday and Thursday. This moderate height, lower period northwest swell may push surf along north and west-facing shores to HSA levels Wednesday and Thursday. Periodic small, long period southwest to south swells emanating from gales south of New Zealand will produce a modest boost to mid week south-facing shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com