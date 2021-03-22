A A A

MCCC view from Waiʻale Road. Photo: Draft EA / Department of Public Safety.

The COVID-19 cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated today to include just five inmates who have active infections. Of the 88 inmates who tested positive, 83 have since recovered.

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety say there is one MCCC inmate in the hospital.

The Maui jail cluster was first reported at the beginning of February.

There were also 24 negative staff results reported. Although all other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus, mass testing continues with assistance of the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.