A A A

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 6-8 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:02 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:49 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 11:04 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The far northeast high is still generating a strong trade fetch upstream of the islands. Thus, while the short period east trade wind swell is peaking today it will slowly subside through the week. East-facing shoreline surf will begin to lower through the day in direct response to weakening trades that will transition to light southerlies over the area with the approach of a cold front northwest of the state. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the eastern shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island is in effect until 6 PM HST this evening due to the delayed lowering of surf along these eastern exposures.

The small north northeast swell that filled in this past weekend will diminish tonight through Tuesday. A couple of small, short period northwest swells will move around the islands through Tuesday. A small, compact low approximately 500 nm south of the Aleutian Islands this morning will send the next appreciable northwest swell our way. This northwest swell is scheduled to arrive in the northwest waters during the day Tuesday and then build down the chain through Thursday. During the peak of the swell surf heights along north and west-facing shores may reach low end HSA thresholds Wednesday night through Thursday. This northwest swell will gradually decline Friday and Saturday. A series of storms south of New Zealand have been sending pulses of long period swell energy toward the local waters. These very small, long period south swells could arrive as early as Tuesday night and provide a small boost to mid to late week south shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.