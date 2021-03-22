Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
6-8
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 03:27 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:02 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:49 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:04 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The far northeast high is still generating a strong trade fetch upstream of the islands. Thus, while the short period east trade wind swell is peaking today it will slowly subside through the week. East-facing shoreline surf will begin to lower through the day in direct response to weakening trades that will transition to light southerlies over the area with the approach of a cold front northwest of the state. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the eastern shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island is in effect until 6 PM HST this evening due to the delayed lowering of surf along these eastern exposures. 


The small north northeast swell that filled in this past weekend will diminish tonight through Tuesday. A couple of small, short period northwest swells will move around the islands through Tuesday. A small, compact low approximately 500 nm south of the Aleutian Islands this morning will send the next appreciable northwest swell our way. This northwest swell is scheduled to arrive in the northwest waters during the day Tuesday and then build down the chain through Thursday. During the peak of the swell surf heights along north and west-facing shores may reach low end HSA thresholds Wednesday night through Thursday. This northwest swell will gradually decline Friday and Saturday. A series of storms south of New Zealand have been sending pulses of long period swell energy toward the local waters. These very small, long period south swells could arrive as early as Tuesday night and provide a small boost to mid to late week south shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
