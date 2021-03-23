A A A



















Maui resident Brian Sato plans to walk 165 miles around the island of Maui on April 14-25 in an effort to raise $10,000 for The Maui Farm’s programs and services for families.

The 64-year-old has been committed to helping the Maui community, one step at a time, for many years. Sato has done three previous walks around Maui to raised funds for Hale Makua, The Haku Baldwin Center and Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike.

On this fourth fund-raising walk, he will be joined by Ali Cotsoradis. They plan to start walking each day by 5 am, covering 12 to 15 miles to pre-arranged campsites. Volunteers will transport their equipment and food to each campsite.

The Maui Farm, Inc. is a nonprofit founded in 1985 that provides transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered programs that teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living. Sato’s passion for The Maui Farm grew from his experiences working as its Facilities Maintenance Specialist.

“The Maui Farm is a safe haven for women and their children,” Sato said. “People of all ages discover the joys of gardening, meeting and caring for farm friendly animals and learning about how to care for themselves. Here they can overcome past hardships and other traumatizing situations. Here they can find support and empowerment. Here their children can play feeling safe and cared for.”

Kandice Johns, Executive Director of The Maui Farm, said: “Brian gives The Maui Farm his all, and more, each day as an employee – keeping our facilities and farm running safely and smoothly … and being a kind, supportive ‘uncle’ for the many keiki who live at the Farm. Volunteering his personal time to organize this walk to benefit The Maui Farm shows a true act of generosity and aloha.”

Sato has been devoted to helping those in need and caring for the island of Maui for decades. His altruistic efforts include coordinating gifts for residents of Hale Makua, planting a variety of native species in the Auwahi Dry Forest, volunteering with Kaho’olawe Island Reserve Commission on restoration trips, and assembling bikes for underprivileged youth annually.

To support Sato’s efforts and learn more about his walking route, visit www.themauifarm.org.