Image courtesy of Maui County Composite Squadron.

The Maui County Composite Squadron, local unit of Civil Air Patrol, hosts a virtual open house at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 via Zoom. Organizers say the entire Maui community is welcome to attend and learn more about Civil Air Patrol and its programs.

The Maui Squadron offers a youth program for kids ages 12-18 who are interested in flying, aerospace, STEM, emergency services and leadership. The squadron offers memberships for adults interested in volunteer emergency services, cadet programs, aerospace education and pilots of all skill levels. The Civil Air Patrol also offers an aerospace, STEM and cyber curriculum inviting educators to become members and get access to free STEM kits and a flight in one of CAP’s aircraft to share the experience with their classrooms.

Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit 501c3 organization tasked by Congress to run programs to keep America at the forefront of advanced air and space technology through its three missions of cadet programs, emergency services and aerospace / STEM education. Members of the squadron will be present to explain CAP’s missions and programs.

CAP was founded on Dec. 1 1941, and celebrates its 80 year anniversary this year. The Maui County Composite Squadron has been serving the Maui community for more than 45 years since its foundation in 1974.

Information and a link to register for the open house is available on its website.