Last Day for Bidding in Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center Online Auction

March 26, 2021, 7:13 AM HST
Image courtesy of Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center.

The Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center closes the bidding of its “The Joy of Art Affair: A Happy Little Hui,” an online auction of more than 132 artworks from artists in Hawaiʻi at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Artworks featured on the auction site are also available to view in person at the Hui from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

“To everyone who has already bid or donated to ‘raise the paddle,’ we extend our warmest mahalo. For those who have yet to visit our online auction, there’s still time,” organizers said.

Proceeds from Art Affair enable the Hui Noʻeau, a non-profit to provide visual arts programming for all ages throughout the year.

“Your generosity now will help us continue to be a ‘happy little Hui’ for years to come,” said organizers.

Winning bids of the main gallery, Gage Schubert, 5×7’s and unique experiences will be processed and available for pick up on or after Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Hui hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday. For questions, e-mail [email protected]

