Image courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts shifted the format of its annual Art Affair fundraiser – the first time in 26 years – from a one night gala to a multiday silent auction online event through March 26.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Joy of Art Affair: A Happy Little Hui” and is inspired by the well-known American painter Bob Ross. Proceeds from Art Affair enable the non-profit Hui Noʻeau to provide visual arts programming for all ages throughout the year.

This year’s auction features more than 135 artworks and showcases the creativity of Hawaiʻi artists as well as works from the Gage Schubert Private Collection. Bidding is open exclusively online and artwork available to preview both online and in person at the Hui’s Makawao gallery on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“As the pandemic continues, we are seeing that the need for arts education is growing. Creativity, self-expression, and learning new skills are so important to our mental health and local creative economy. The funds raised through Art Affair help us to continue to provide these kinds of uplifting educational experiences for our community.” said Executive Director Anne-Marie Forsythe.

The Art Affair online auction also includes a short video about Hui No‘eau followed by an online concert by the musical artist Tavana. With no cost to view, the video aims to inspire viewers to make a donation to Hui Noʻeau via the online “Raise the Paddle” portion of the auction. Donations can be made directly on the auction website.