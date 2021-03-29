A A A

Maui Meadows pavement preservation project continues March 30-April 1. This map shows the four roads affected by the slurry seal treatment work.

In Kīhei, the Maui Meadows Pavement Preservation Project with slurry seal treatment will continue Tuesday through Thursday (March 30 thru April 1) on Kaapuni Place, Kupulau Drive, Kumulani Drive and Launa Drive.

There will be full roadway closure and NO driveway access on these streets within the work zone between 7 am and 3 pm until the treatment is completed, according to the Maui County Department of Public Works Highways Division.

Nobody is allowed to park on roadway shoulders in the impacted work zones during the work period, and should be removed by 6:30 am. Vehicles not removed during this time will be towed at the ownerʻs expense.

On the day of the road treatment application, a driveway deterrent will be placed in driveways affected by the work. Residents are asked to shut off all road side irrigation systems and reschedule any home appointments or maintenance that may need any direct vehicle access to the residence.

Click on Maui Meadows Slurry Notice March/April 202 link for project notice with map showing effected streets along with additional details.

For status notifications of the project, people can sign up for text and/or email notifications at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/557/Highways-Division.