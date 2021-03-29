A A A

The Seabury Hall school in Makawao closed its campus early today to allow for contact tracing after administrators were notified this morning of a positive COVID-19 case.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing school today to contact trace and notify direct contacts of the individual,” Head of School Maureen O. Madden said in an email communication to parents.

In the message, parents were instructed to pick up students, while bus riders left campus at around 10:30 a.m. Bus drivers/monitors were to stay with the students at the bus stops until they are picked up, according to the school communication.

Students and their families will be contacted if they are a direct contact and need to test or quarantine.

Distance learning for the school will commence on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and continue until further notice.

“This early closure is out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s health and safety,” Madden wrote, saying updates will be sent to parents as more information becomes available.

A school spokesperson emphasized that the dismissal of students today was done out of extreme caution. Once more information is obtained through contact tracing, the school will be able to make an informed decision on how to proceed with instruction moving forward.