Maui-based Imua Family Services was named one of the best places to work for the 11th time by Hawaiʻi Business Magazine. Photo Credit: Imua Family Services.

For a record 11th time, Imua Family Services — the largest single provider of early childhood intervention and development programs in Hawaiʻi — has been named among the Best Places to Work in the state by Hawaiʻi Business Magazine.

Other Maui-based companies that made the list this year: Kahulul-based JR Doran Inc. / Ceramic Tile Plus and Exclusively Yours with 30 employees; Kahului-based Pacific Biodiesel with 77 employees; and Wailuku-based Pacific Whale Foundation with 67 employees.

The full list of awardees can be found at https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/hawaiis-best-places-to-work-2021.

Imua Family Services Executive Director Dean Wong said. of the honor: “We take especially great pride in receiving this award after a challenging year where businesses across the state struggled to stay afloat. It’s a testament to our dedicated staff and the work they do for our keiki and their families.”

Imua Family Services was founded in 1947 to help children with polio and cerebral palsy. The Kahului-based company with 41 employees now serves nearly 2,000 children and their families across Maui County and offers family-centered, therapeutic services for infants, toddlers and preschool children, from birth to age eight.

Imua’s doors remained open during the pandemic, initially providing online activities and resources to children learning from home, and childcare for essential workers.

With services spanning the entirety of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, the agency had already begun implementing the use of virtual platforms prior to the pandemic. Imua was quick to reinstate precaution-heavy, in-person home visits when possible.

Imua’s other programs have also continued to operate. This includes Imua Inclusion Preschool, which has been in-person for the entire school year, and Imua’s Kokua MedQuest program, which focuses on helping underserved residents navigate the tricky world of health insurance.

For 16 years, Hawaiʻi Business Magazine has enlisted Best Companies Group to help them identify the “Best Places to Work” in Hawaiʻi. Each year, Best Companies Group conducts dozens of similar surveys in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. Nominated companies face two tests: a confidential survey of their employees and an extensive questionnaire on company benefits and policies. The confidential survey, the most important more heavily weighted of the two elements, allows employees to speak honestly about both what they like about their workplace and what they detest.