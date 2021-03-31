A A A

Maui-based VITALITEA HAWAI’I is expanding distribution of its craft drinks to Whole Food Markets on the mainland. Photo Credit: VITALITEA HAWAI’I

Maui-based VITALITEA HAWAIʻI is expanding distribution of its craft kombucha and Nitro Cold Brew coffee to Whole Food Markets across Southern California, Arizona and Nevada.

“We can’t wait to get this on our trucks and spread the VITALITEA Aloha to the mainland,” said Czar Daniolco, Founder/COO of Hi-Touch Distribution. “The Restore Maui Pineapple is something special and guaranteed to be high rotation in my fridge.”

The company utilizes fresh, cold-pressed and Hawaiʻi grown tropical fruits, roots and herbs in its products that are crafted on Maui and packaged in infinitely recyclable cans.

“The Aloha spirit that Whole Foods Market has extended to small businesses like ours is truly amazing,” said William Davis, Founder of VITALITEA HAWAIʻI. “We’re eagerly looking forward to showcasing the talents of our team and sharing some flavors of Hawaiʻi with our mainland ʻohana.”

VITALITEA’s team came from the craft beer industry and released its first canned products in 2018. VITALITEA Hawaiʻi’s kombuchas include “Restore”, a Maui Gold pineapple, organic ginger and turmeric kombucha; “Stardust,” a combination of organic hibiscus, ginger and blue spirulina; and “Strawberry Sunrise,” an organic strawberry, mint and basil kombucha. The company’s Nitro Cold Brew Coffee “Hapa” balances Maui grown Red Catuai with Colombian.

All retailers can be found at www.vitaliteahawaii.com/find. The company also ships its “Booch Box” direct-to-door across the United States.