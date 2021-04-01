A A A

File image credit: Ritz-Carlton Kapalua.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua announced that the 29th Annual Celebration of the Arts Festival will be presented virtually for 2021.

Since the festival’s inception 28 years ago, artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, and entertainers have convened on the sacred shores of Honokahua to celebrate the islands’ cultural and historic cornerstones. In lieu of celebrating in person this year, the resort will spend the remainder of 2021 “Celebrating the Arts” with a series of monthly virtual experiences, housed on The Celebration of the Arts website at www.celebrationofthearts.org.

Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021, guests from around the world are invited to participate in the 29th Annual Celebration of the Arts from the comfort of their own home through virtual panels, artisan video bios and displays, thought-provoking interviews, prose and poetry and other unique presentations yet to be imagined.

The theme of this year’s event is “Ua ‘Aukahi Na ‘Ale…United, Flowing As One.” Artist and Fashion Designer Sarai Strickland will soon be unveiling her piece to reflect upon this theme.

Following the initial April 2 launch date, the event will continue to release new Celebrating the Arts content on the second Friday of each month commencing over a period of one year and counting down to the 30th Anniversary of Celebration of the Arts in 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nestled within the Kapalua Resort, one of Hawaii’s largest nature preserves on Maui’s Northwest Shore, is the Honokahua Preservation Site – a recognized “wahi pana” (sacred site) that lies adjacent to the resort and serves as a destination where Native Hawaiians gather to conduct ceremonial rituals and honor their ancestors. Upon the resort’s opening 29 years ago, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua brought on the first Cultural Advisor to The Ritz-Carlton brand, Clifford Nae’ole, who co-founded the Celebration of the Arts Festival in an effort to further engage and educate travelers and locals about the resort’s rich Hawaiian roots and historical surroundings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Safety for our Kupuna…our Makua…our Keiki…’ohana and pilialoha will remain our highest priority,” said Nae’ole. “It is only for their greater good that we sacrifice some time together until all is favorable for us to gather again at the sacred shores of Honokahua at Kapalua…and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua.”