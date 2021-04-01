A A A

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation will host its first Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week from April 5 to 12, with select restaurants opting in for a second week through April 19.

The campaign supports the local restaurant industry by driving traffic to participating restaurants and HAF’s K-12 agricultural education programs through the Bid It to Win It for Ag Education online auction. The auction opens on April 5 and closes on April 30.

Local restaurants participating in Food-A-Go-GoRestaurant Week will have a special dish or prix fixe menu available for customers to order for dine-in or takeout. Participating restaurants will also have exclusive items available in the Bid It to Win It for Ag Education online auction for bidding.

Proceeds from Bid It to Win It for Ag Education will benefit HAF K-12 ag education programs, which have served over 18,000 students since 2014. Through these programs, HAF addresses the need for our communities to be more sustainable by increasing local food production. Each program is developed to spark an interest in agriculture and encourage careers in the field.

“We’re excited to support the restaurants with this campaign as restrictions continue to ease and we can enjoy dining with our friends and family again, whom we’ve missed gathering with,” said Toby Tamaye, President of AT Marketing and Co-Chair of the Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week Council. “We’ve seen the hardships the restaurants have faced and we’re ready to continue on the path of economic recovery together.”

To promote the campaign, Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week diners are encouraged to enter to the #FoodagogoWeek Instagram Sweepstakes! The Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaiʻi World Elite Mastercard® is providing a grand prize of 100,000 HawaiianMiles as well as first and second runner-up prizes of 50,000 and 25,000 HawaiianMiles, respectively. The sweepstakes will begin on April 5 and run through April 19. The three winners will be announced on April 20.

How to enter the #FoodagogoWeek Instagram Sweepstakes:

Post a photo of a dish from #FoodAGoGoWeek (April 5-19, 2021) Follow @FoodAGoGo_HI Mention @FoodAGoGo_HI and tag #FoodAGoGoWeek #HALmastercard in the post Add the restaurant location tag

Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week 2021 is supported by Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaiʻi World Elite Mastercard®, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, KHON2, KITV4, Hawaii News Now, Pacific Media Group – 94.7 KUMU, and Sysco Hawai‘i.