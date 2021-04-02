Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Expect modest surf along east facing shores into Sunday. A northeast swell arriving late Sunday will build through early next week. This large swell combined with strengthening trade winds will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing shores from Monday night into mid-week. A small northwest swell will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the islands today. A small north swell arriving tonight will keep small surf along most north facing shores into this weekend. The northeast swell, which was mentioned earlier, will likely cause surf to increase along north facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will continue to lower today as the current south swell fades. Surf will remain small along south facing shores this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.
