Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2021

April 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 11:11 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:30 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Expect modest surf along east facing shores into Sunday. A northeast swell arriving late Sunday will build through early next week. This large swell combined with strengthening trade winds will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing shores from Monday night into mid-week. A small northwest swell will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the islands today. A small north swell arriving tonight will keep small surf along most north facing shores into this weekend. The northeast swell, which was mentioned earlier, will likely cause surf to increase along north facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will continue to lower today as the current south swell fades. Surf will remain small along south facing shores this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
