A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 11:11 AM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:30 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Expect modest surf along east facing shores into Sunday. A northeast swell arriving late Sunday will build through early next week. This large swell combined with strengthening trade winds will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing shores from Monday night into mid-week. A small northwest swell will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the islands today. A small north swell arriving tonight will keep small surf along most north facing shores into this weekend. The northeast swell, which was mentioned earlier, will likely cause surf to increase along north facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will continue to lower today as the current south swell fades. Surf will remain small along south facing shores this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.