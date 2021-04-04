A A A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health will receive a total of $32,834,105 in new federal funding to support the statewide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These dollars can be used for a broad range of vaccine distribution efforts, including operating vaccination sites across the state, supporting staff and systems to coordinate and track vaccinations, and conducting community outreach to encourage vaccination.

“These federal funds will help us crush this virus and get shots into arms all across our state,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”Vaccination is the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, and this new money will help us get there even faster.”

This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law on March 11, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020.