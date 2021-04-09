A A A

An Illinois woman was arrested on Maui on Thursday, April 8, 2021 for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Esther Manning, 49, of Chicago did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

According to police, the woman volunteered to leave Maui, and fly to Los Angeles. Manning was processed and released without incident.