Image courtesy of Hawai‘i Youth Food Council and Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute.

The Hawai‘i Youth Food Council presents “We Grow Hawaiʻi: A Youth Food Summit,” a youth-led online conference from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 10, 17 and 24. The free conference aims to inspire youth involvement in the development of Hawaiʻi’s self-sustaining community food systems.

The conference features presentations, panels and interactive sessions presented by youth and adult leaders working to grow Hawai‘i’s food security and food self-sufficiency. All are welcome to attend and engage in conversations about the future of Hawai‘i’s food systems.

“I think it is important that this summit is pushed by youth for youth because this is our future. I hope this summit sparks some great ideas and connections to make change in our food systems here in Hawaiʻi. I also hope this summit empowers youth to use their voices and make a difference,” said youth council member Grace Monaco.

“Youth engagement in issues important to their community adds valuable voices and opinion to the conversation. Youth are the leaders of the future; they should be involved in shaping their community to be the best it can be,” added youth council member Julia Barzilai.