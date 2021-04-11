Maui News

House fire in Ho‘olehua, Moloka‘i Causes $180K in Damage

April 11, 2021, 6:53 AM HST
* Updated April 10, 8:33 PM
1 Comment
A
A
A

Four people were displaced by a house fire on Moloka‘i that destroyed a single-story home on Saturday.

The fire was reported shortly before noon at 11:58 a.m. on April 10, on Mo’omomi Avenue in Ho’olehua.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed. Fire officials say two occupants who were home at the time, made it out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the preliminary cause is determined to be accidental.

The fire was brought under control by 12:30 p.m. and was extinguished at 1:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire officials say damage to the building was estimated at $120,000, and damage to its contents was $60,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Responding crews included units from Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.

Molokai fire truck. Maui Now file photo.
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Preliminary Data: 6,441 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui 2BREAKING: Maui to Implement Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights 3Governor Ige Signs 19th Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19 4Chicago Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Order Related to Quarantine 5Huliau Apartments Blessed: Former Dorm to Serve as Affordable Homes for a Dozen Families 6Remembering Hōkūleʻa Crew Member and Pwo Navigator Chad Kālepa Baybayan