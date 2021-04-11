A A A

Four people were displaced by a house fire on Moloka‘i that destroyed a single-story home on Saturday.

The fire was reported shortly before noon at 11:58 a.m. on April 10, on Mo’omomi Avenue in Ho’olehua.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed. Fire officials say two occupants who were home at the time, made it out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the preliminary cause is determined to be accidental.

The fire was brought under control by 12:30 p.m. and was extinguished at 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say damage to the building was estimated at $120,000, and damage to its contents was $60,000.

Responding crews included units from Engine 9, Engine 4 and Tanker 4.