Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 50s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Short period north swells will keep surf well below the advisory level along north facing shores into the new work week. The north swells will also bring a slight uptick in surf to exposed east and west shores. Background southerly swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores with a slight bump possible over this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com