A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 50s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:32 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:52 AM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period north swells will keep surf well below the advisory level along north facing shores into the new work week. The north swells will also bring a slight uptick in surf to exposed east and west shores. Background southerly swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores with a slight bump possible over this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.