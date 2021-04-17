Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 50s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:32 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:52 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Short period north swells will keep surf well below the advisory level along north facing shores into the new work week. The north swells will also bring a slight uptick in surf to exposed east and west shores. Background southerly swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores with a slight bump possible over this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 




