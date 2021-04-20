Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:51 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:37 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Tuesday. A new short period north-northwest swell will then give north shore surf a boost during the middle of the week, with a slow decline expected Friday through the weekend. Head high to slightly over head sets can be expected along north facing shores as this swell peaks, but surf will remain well below advisory thresholds.

East shore surf will remain small through the next 7 days, although we should see a slow trend upward Thursday into the weekend as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small during the next 7 days, with mainly background south and south-southwest swell energy moving through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.