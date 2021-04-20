Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming north
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Tuesday. A new short period north-northwest swell will then give north shore surf a boost during the middle of the week, with a slow decline expected Friday through the weekend. Head high to slightly over head sets can be expected along north facing shores as this swell peaks, but surf will remain well below advisory thresholds.
East shore surf will remain small through the next 7 days, although we should see a slow trend upward Thursday into the weekend as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small during the next 7 days, with mainly background south and south-southwest swell energy moving through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
