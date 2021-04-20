Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 02:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 10:51 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:37 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Tuesday. A new short period north-northwest swell will then give north shore surf a boost during the middle of the week, with a slow decline expected Friday through the weekend. Head high to slightly over head sets can be expected along north facing shores as this swell peaks, but surf will remain well below advisory thresholds. 


East shore surf will remain small through the next 7 days, although we should see a slow trend upward Thursday into the weekend as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small during the next 7 days, with mainly background south and south-southwest swell energy moving through. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
