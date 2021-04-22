Maui police responded to six burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 11-17, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 50 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 14 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 50 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali:

Friday, April 16, 7:21 p.m.: 100 block of Nohea Kai Drive, Kāʻanapali. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Monday, April 12, 9:36 a.m.: 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Sunday, April 11, 5:34 p.m.: 250 E Līpoa St., Kīhei at Kīhei Elementary School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, April 15, 8:32 a.m.: 380 Huku Liʻi Place, Kīhei at Aloha Plaza. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Monday, April 12, 11:22 a.m.: 709 Front St., Lahaina. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailea:

Wednesday, April 14, 9:28 p.m.: 4100 block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea. Residential, unlawful entry.

8 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, April 13, 5:55 a.m.: 900 block of Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Chevrolet, white.

Wednesday, April 14, 2:36 p.m.: Hāna Highway / Lupi Road, Haʻikū. Ford, silver.

Hāliʻimaile:

Tuesday, April 13, 8:43 p.m.: 9000 block of Nēnēleʻa St., Hāliʻimaile. Dodge, white.

Lahaina:

Friday, April 16, 5:59 p.m.: 11400 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Toyota, grey.

Pāʻia:

Friday, April 16, 7:34 a.m.: 56 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Pāʻia Municipal Lot. Toyota, silver.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, April 13, 5:31 p.m.: Wailuku at ʻŌhaʻi Trail. Chevrolet, silver.

Thursday, April 15, 1:36 p.m.: 54 S. High St., Wailuku at ʻĪao Valley Park. Chrysler, white.

Friday, April 16, 2:12 p.m.: 400 block of Liholiho St., Wailuku. Toyota, black.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Thursday, April 15, 8:01 p.m.: Hāna Highway / Kaupakalua Road, Haʻikū. Toyota, silver.

Lahaina:

Sunday, April 11, 2:56 p.m.: Kenui St. / Front St., Lahaina. Toyota, grey.

Sunday, April 11, 7:00 p.m.: 505 Front St., Lahaina at Shops at 505. Lexus, silver.

Māʻalaea:

Wednesday, April 14, 1:34 p.m.: 300 block of Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea. Jeep, tan.

Waiheʻe:

Sunday, April 11, 12:14 p.m.: 2000 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. YN, blue.

Wailuku: