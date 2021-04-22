PC: Slim’s Power Tools.

The annual Slim’s Power Tools annual He-Man event will only be held on Oʻahu this year, but Corey Rosa from Maui will compete in the event, which will be streamed live on Facebook.

Rosa is one of two past winners (the other is Kaleo Ah Sam from Oʻahu) who are featured in this year’s competition, which will raise money for charities on their respective islands.

Slim’s Power Tools, the largest locally owned power tool distributor in Hawaiʻi, presents its 28th annual He-Man competition at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

For the competition, each contestant uses hand tools in a series of four events in order to raise money for their island’s charity, including:

Dewalt’s “Hammer da Nail,” Hand Nail (10) 3” Nails into a 2 x 4

Milwaukee’s “Cut da Wood,” Hand Saw thru a 4 x 4

Makita’s “Drill da Bit,” Hand Drill through a 4 x 6 using a 5/8” Brace Drill

Metabo HPT’s “Unscrew da Screw.” Unscrew (2) 2” Drywall Screws from a 4 x 4

Each event will raise $500 to the winner’s charity, with the overall fastest time getting an additional $500 towards their organization.

“It’s not always the biggest person that wins,” said Rand Okemura, coordinator of the He-Man Competition. “The competition tests speed, skill and accuracy and it showcases the convenience of using power tools.” Modeled after lumberjack competitions, the He-Man Competition continues to increase in popularity every year.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, we will be live-streaming the event on Slim’s Power Tools Facebook page.

Celebrating 48 years of business, Slim’s Power Tools is Hawaiʻi’s largest, locally owned and operated power tools distributor. Slim’s main store is located in Honolulu and has a second store in Kahului, Maui. The business spans three generations and was the winner of the 2002 Family Business Center Award.