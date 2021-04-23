









Makawao-based bicycle shop, Krank Cycles Maui will donate 40 to 50 bicycles at no cost to the Lānaʻi community and keiki as part of its “Lānaʻi Bike Mission” at the Lānaʻi Service Station, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

The Krank Cycles team will also provide free bicycle tune ups and servicing at the event, with prioritization given to keiki. The volunteer effort is presented along with Maui commercial boat tour company, Trilogy.

Last March, when the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect, the team at Krank Cycles got to work, servicing bicycles on Maui, free of charge.

During the “Maui Bike Mission,” the team took their Sprinter van, a mobile Bicycle repair shop and went door-to-door to repair bicycles free of charge. The team mainly focused on kids bicycles–especially for those who could not afford to fix their own.

On one of the first bike mission outings, the team responded to Wailuku where they serviced bicycles for five different families, living on the same property, in tents. The team reports that there were 17 kids, 15 of which were under the age of 13.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“They started pulling bicycles from out of the bushes and all around. However, by the magic of Akua they were able to take 18 bicycles and make 14 of them rideable. As the kids shed tears of gratitude,” the team came up with the idea to continue the “Maui Bike Missions” and take their work to the remote East Maui town of Hāna.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As part of their effort, they asked the Maui community to donate unused bicycles and parts. The team then fixed the donated bicycles for free and distributed them to the Hāna community.

In a total of three trips to East Maui, mainly consisting of Hāna and Ke’anae, the shop gave away close to 200 bicycles and repaired more than 300.