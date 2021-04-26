Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:52 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:40 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:04 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all Hawaiian Island shores will remain under High Surf Advisory thresholds the next several days. 


North facing shore surf will remain very low through the day with only background north swell and a lowering trade wind wave swell. The next appreciable west northwest swell will arrive tonight and Tuesday and will peak mid week surf in the moderate range. Small west swell may be blocked from Oahu eastward due to Kauai shadowing Tuesday but, as this swell veers more northwest on Wednesday and then north northwest Thursday, surf heights along most north and west facing shores will be on the rise. A larger northwest swell arriving from a Northwest Pacific gale Friday and Saturday may peak weekend surf into the double digits (face values in feet) along some northern and western exposures. 


Multi small, long period south southwest swell energy from southern hemispheric storms will be reaching the Hawaiian southern coasts during the middle of the week. These swells will provide a minor boost to mid to late week surf along many southern coastlines. 


Eastern shoreline surf will also remain around spring season averages through the day but will drop off through mid week as trades weaken over and upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




