Water Service Interruptions for Ho‘olehua Water System Customers

April 26, 2021, 11:02 AM HST
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Goodfellow Brothers, Inc., will begin water line service and fire hydrant replacement work today at Hoʻolehua on Molokaʻi. These efforts are part of the Department’s two-year Hoʻolehua Water System Capital Improvement Project.

Hoʻolehua Water System Capital Improvement Project. PC: Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

The work may result in temporary water service interruptions for up to 40 customers. GBI personnel will directly notify affected water system customers 24 hours in advance of any potential water shutoffs.

Construction activities will be conducted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2021.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

