The Hawai‘i Department of Health this afternoon reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death in a child age between the age of 0 and 10.

The child, a boy with known underlying health conditions, was visiting Hawai‘i with his parents from another state.

He experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the islands and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawai‘i.

In a statement, Governor David Ige said, “While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaiʻi.”

There have been 479 deaths in Hawai‘i in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor.