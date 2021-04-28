Maui News

Injured Mariner Medevaced off Hawai‘i Island

April 28, 2021, 9:49 AM HST
A mariner was medevaced by Coast Guard crews from a commercial fishing vessel about 130-miles southwest of Kailua Kona on Tuesday.

The mariner, was hoisted from the vessel by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and brought to awaiting medical services at Queens Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

At 11:14 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a friend of the crew stating they received a message from the vessel named “Vicious Cycle” reporting the master had received an injury to his forearm.

Courtesy: US Coast Guard District 14 Hawaiʻi Pacific.

Watchstanders attempted to contact crew via radio but were unable to due to the vessel being out of radio range. An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew was launched to establish contact with the vessel and assess the situation. A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended a medevac due to the situation.

Because the Vicious Cycle was located outside of the Dolphin’s range, Sector Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) from nearby to act as a refueling point.

The Dolphin aircrew launched and after refueling on the Midgett arrived on scene and successfully medevaced the injured mariner.

