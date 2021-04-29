West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A band of clouds and showers marking a dissipating front will bring wet conditions to windward Oahu and Maui County this morning as trade winds return. Strengthening trade winds and a typical pattern of windward showers is due Friday through the weekend, followed by decreasing trade winds early next week.

Discussion

The remnant moisture left behind by a front moving away to the northeast is bringing overcast skies and showers to Oahu and Maui County with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers remaining over Kauai and the Big Island. Clouds and showers will linger over the central islands today as the trade winds gradually fill in and push moisture into windward areas. High pressure to the north will build through Friday, accelerating northeast trade winds to moderate levels today and become breezy easterly trade winds over the weekend. Typical trade wind weather is expected with showers focused over windward and mountain areas, and a few reaching leeward locations. In the long range, trade winds will likely drop a notch early next week as a disturbance develops west and northwest of the islands. This scenario would turn winds out of the east southeast with some increasing shower potential by midweek as an upper trough moves overhead.

Aviation

Remnant moisture from a dissipating stationary front will continue to bring increased shower activity from Oahu to Maui through this afternoon. However, light to moderate tradewind flow should concentrate the showers along windward locations. Expect brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility to accompany this activity.

AIRMET SIERRA remains in effect for tempo mountain obscuration above 2500 feet for north through east facing areas of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.

Marine

Moderate to fresh northeast trade winds have returned over the Kauai and Oahu waters and should fill in over the eastern end of the state today through tonight as high pressure builds to the north. Trades will become more easterly Friday through the weekend and increase into the fresh to strong category, likely resulting in Small Craft Advisory conditions for the typically windier waters between Maui County and the Big Island. Winds may diminish and shift out of the east-southeast early next week as the ridge weakens in response to a front passing to the north.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up today through the weekend as a mix of medium period, north-northwest and long-period, west-northwest swells move through. The medium period, north-northwest swell filled in overnight and should hold through Friday before easing into the weekend. The long-period, west-northwest swell will fill in Friday and peak early Saturday near or at advisory levels for exposed coasts of the smaller islands.

Surf along south facing shores will hold through Friday as a long- period, south-southwest swell moves through. Morning observations at the offshore buoys to the south and the nearshore PacIOOS Barbers and Lanai buoys have been reflecting this new energy within the 18-22 second bands. This source will slowly fade over the weekend. Looking ahead into next week, guidance shows mainly background southerly energy continuing, which should keep the surf from going flat.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Friday, then slightly trend up by the end of the weekend due to the fresh trades returning locally and upstream. Downward trend will be likely once again next week due to the trades weakening.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.