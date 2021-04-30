Digital Readiness flyer. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Office of Extended Learning & Workforce Development will offer a free three-hour Digital Readiness course for Maui residents throughout the months of May and June. The class provides training for individuals age 18 and older, who have little or no computer skills.

Students will learn basic computer operations and how to use the Internet, and create an email account through which they will receive additional free online resources for improving their digital skills and more.

Through a partnership between the University of Hawai‘i Community College System, the Workforce Development Council, and the State Library System, the Digital Readiness course will be available at UHCC campuses and public library sites.

The program is part of WDC’s Workforce Resiliency Initiative to provide digital skills to Hawaiʻi’s residents and build a digitally ready workforce.

Classes are offered from May 4 to June 22 weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

To sign up for a course with UHMC, call (808) 984-3231 or sign up online.