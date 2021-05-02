Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 02, 2021

May 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:29 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:38 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:50 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A gradually diminishing west-northwest swell will keep surf elevated, but below advisory-levels, along exposed north and west facing shores today, with wave heights slowly diminishing through Monday. Little additional swell energy from the northwest is expected through the upcoming week, and surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores. Although short-period surf along east facing shores will likely increase as trade winds around mid-week, a limited upstream fetch will keep surf below advisory levels. Small surf will persist along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




