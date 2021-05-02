Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:29 AM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:38 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A gradually diminishing west-northwest swell will keep surf elevated, but below advisory-levels, along exposed north and west facing shores today, with wave heights slowly diminishing through Monday. Little additional swell energy from the northwest is expected through the upcoming week, and surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores. Although short-period surf along east facing shores will likely increase as trade winds around mid-week, a limited upstream fetch will keep surf below advisory levels. Small surf will persist along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.