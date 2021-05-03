Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (File 11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department Traffic Section, will be conducting sobriety check points and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Cinco De Mayo holiday.

The public can also expect to see increased intoxication checkpoints and saturation patrols set at various locations throughout Maui County every weekend, according to Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” he said.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe and offered the following tips: