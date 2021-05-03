Maui News

Maui Police Plan Cinco De Mayo Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

May 3, 2021, 8:53 AM HST
9 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (File 11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department Traffic Section, will be conducting sobriety check points and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Cinco De Mayo holiday.

The public can also expect to see increased intoxication checkpoints and saturation patrols set at various locations throughout Maui County every weekend, according to Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“As always, motorist can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero tolerance approach to impaired driving. Our goal is to promote voluntarily compliance of all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” he said.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe and offered the following tips:

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver. If you wait until you are impaired, you are more likely to make a bad decision.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize Uber or Lyft, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.
  • If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take his or her keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (9)
Trending Now
1Wailuku Man Seriously Injured in Happy Valley Motorcycle Crash 2BREAKING: Maui Post-Arrival Testing and Inter-County Travel FAQs 3Maui Teen Finishes T2 at US Open Local Qualifier 4Special Agents Conduct Quarantine Compliance Checks at 3,200 Hotel Rooms 5Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia Sail to Honolua Bay, Maui for 45th Anniversary Event 63 New CDL Drivers Join MEO Transportation