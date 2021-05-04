PC: Hawaiian Electric Companies

The moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment of Hawaiian Electric bills ends on May 31, 2021. Customers with a past due balance are urged to set up a payment plan that can stretch installments over many months.

While the moratorium’s end will not trigger immediate disconnections, customers who have set up payment arrangement are not subject to Hawaiian Electric’s disconnection process and late fees are waived while on a payment plan. Requesting a payment arrangement is an option and a new 18-month plan is now available for residential customers.

Residential and smaller commercial customers behind on payments who do not make contact with Hawaiian Electric may have their balance automatically enrolled in a 12-month payment plan starting in July to avoid disconnection. Those customers will receive a notice with their bill when the payment plan starts that explains how the arrangement works.

Bills for customers on payment plans – auto-enrolled or by customer request – will include the current charges, plus the installment amount. The installment amount will differ for each customer. For instance, If the customer’s past due amount is small, the installment amount will also be a small fraction of the bill. However, if a customer has not made any payment toward their account over this past year, the total monthly bill could more than double.

If a customer does not pay the amount due while on a payment plan, it may trigger collection activity and service may be disconnected. Contact Hawaiian Electric right away for assistance or to make an adjustment to the payment arrangement.

Customers experiencing hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to seek government and nonprofit agency assistance. Hawaiian Electric does not administer these programs, but it works with many of these agencies. See a listing of resources at hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19.