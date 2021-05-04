Maui News

Lānaʻi School Reopens Wednesday for Elementary & Vulnerable Secondary Students

May 4, 2021
Lānaʻi. PC: file courtesy Office of Council Services.

Lānaʻi High & Elementary School will reopen Wednesday, May 5, for elementary students and vulnerable secondary students.

In a letter to parents, Principal Elton Kinoshita said the campus has been cleared to reopen now that all utilities are back in working condition.

The school’s Grab-and-Go meal service will also resume on Wednesday. Students picking up their meals on Wednesday will receive lunch for that day in addition to breakfast for the following day.

The Aloha Backpack Buddies program will revert back to operating on Fridays.

“As you know our campus was forced to close on April 26 due to a power outage that also impacted out phone lines and internet,” Kinoshita wrote.

The school worked with the state Department of Accounting and General Services and Hawaiian Electric Company throughout the event; and continues to work with county responders to ensure the school’s power source is safe and stable.

