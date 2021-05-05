Senator Dru Kanuha (District 3 – Kona and Kaʻū)

Following the retirement of former Senator Leader J. Kalani English on May 1, 2021, the Hawaiʻi State Senate today announced the appointment of Senator Dru Kanuha (District 3 – Kona and Kaʻū) as the new Senate Majority Leader.

Senator Kanuha served as the Majority Caucus Leader since being elected to the Senate in 2018. He also serves as a member of the Senate Committees on Housing, Education and Ways and Means.

Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served six years as a member of the Hawaiʻi Island County Council, including two years as Council Chair.

In addition to his new role as the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Kanuha will maintain the responsibilities that he previously held as Caucus Leader.

“Senator Kanuha is an experienced legislator who has served as an integral part of our Senate leadership team since being elected to our chamber in 2018,” said Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau). “I am confident that as Majority Leader, he will help shape our priorities and guide our caucus as we begin to prepare for the next legislative session.”

The Senate also announced today that Senator Bennette Misalucha (District 16 – Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Hālawa, Pearl Harbor) has been appointed to replace Senator English as a member of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

Leadership and members in the sixteen standing committees are:

LEADERSHIP

President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha

Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.

Majority Floor Leader: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole

Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine Inouye

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Brian Taniguchi

Senator Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran

Senator Clarence Nishihara

Minority Leader/Floor Leader: Senator Kurt Fevella

COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS

Agriculture and Environment (AEN )

Gabbard, Mike (Chair)

Nishihara, Clarence (Vice Chair)

Acasio, Laura

Rhoads, Karl

Fevella, Kurt

Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)

Baker, Rosalyn H. (Chair)

Chang, Stanley (Vice Chair)

Nishihara, Clarence

Riviere, Gil

San Buenaventura, Joy

**District 7 Senator

Fevella, Kurt

Education (EDU)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)

Dela Cruz, Donovan

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Fevella, Kurt

Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism (EET)

Wakai, Glenn (Chair)

Misalucha, Bennette (Vice Chair)

Lee, Chris

Riviere, Gil

Fevella, Kurt

Government Operations (GVO)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Chair)

Dela Cruz, Donovan (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

Gabbard, Mike

Fevella, Kurt

Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)

Shimabukuro, Maile S. L. (Chair)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Vice Chair)

Acasio, Laura

Ihara, Jr., Les

Fevella, Kurt

Health (HTH)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)

Baker, Rosalyn (Vice Chair)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

San Buenaventura, Joy

Fevella, Kurt

Housing (HOU)

Chang, Stanley (Chair)

Kanuha, Dru Mamo (Vice Chair)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Rhoads, Karl

Fevella, Kurt

Higher Education (HRE)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)

Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S. C.

Wakai, Glenn

Fevella, Kurt

Human Services (HMS)

San Buenaventura, Joy (Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les (Vice Chair)

Acasio, Laura

Misalucha, Bennette

Fevella, Kurt

Judiciary (JDC)

Rhoads, Karl (Chair)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Vice Chair)

Acasio, Laura

Gabbard, Mike

Kim, Donna Mercado

Lee, Chris

Fevella, Kurt

Labor, Culture and Arts (LCA)

Taniguchi, Brian T. (Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

Keohokalole, Jarrett

Fevella, Kurt

Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs (PSM)

Nishihara, Clarence K. (Chair)

Baker, Rosalyn H.

Riviere, Gil

**District 7 Senator

Fevella, Kurt

Transportation (TRS)

Lee, Chris (Chair)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)

Shimabukuro, Maile S. L.

**District 7 Senator

Fevella, Kurt

Water and Land (WTL)

Inouye, Lorraine R (Chair)

Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. (Vice Chair)

Misalucha, Bennette

Riviere, Gil

Fevella, Kurt

Ways and Means (WAM)

Dela Cruz, Donovan M. (Chair)

Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. (Vice Chair)

Inouye, Lorraine R

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Kidani, Michelle N.

Misalucha, Bennette

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Shimabukuro, Maile S. L.

Taniguchi, Brian T.

Wakai, Glenn

Fevella, Kurt

** The Democratic Party of Maui will convene on May 15, 2021 to nominate three candidates that will be transmitted to the Governor for consideration as a short-term replacement to fill the remainder of Senator English’s term. The Governor has until June 30, 2021 to fill the vacancy.