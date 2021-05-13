Gov. David Ige. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige. File (April 12, 2021)

Governor David Ige today said he will continue to maintain the mask mandate here in Hawaiʻi even though the CDC has loosened its mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.

“We will continue to enforce the mask mandate… I see overwhelming compliance,” said Gov. Ige. “Most people I see are wearing their masks… I do believe that’s one of the reasons we have very low infection rates… Wearing a mask reduces the risk to our entire community of spreading COVID-19 and the less COVID is spread,” he said, the quicker the community can get back to normal.

The information was shared during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon. During the press briefing, the governor said that it’s currently difficult to determine who is and who isn’t fully vaccinated.

The CDC shared an updated list today of activities that people can resume it they’ve been fully vaccinated. The list includes recommendations for the resumption of activities that people participated in prior to the pandemic.

The CDC recommends that activities can resume without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart for fully vaccinated individuals, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidelines.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi Tweeted this afternoon calling the CDC recommendation relating to masks “very encouraging.” He said it will guide continued discussions with the governor regarding easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The new @CDCgov recommendations on no longer wearing masks for fully vaccinated people are very encouraging. These recommendations will guide our continued discussions with the @GovHawaii regarding easing #COVID19 restrictions. https://t.co/egmFIkMkwc — Mayor Rick Blangiardi (@MayorRickHNL) May 14, 2021

The CDC’s “can do” recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals also advises that if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms; However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

The CDC fully vaccinated individuals should still follow workplace and local business guidelines. If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others, and will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

The organization says fully vaccinated individuals should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if they have been around someone who is sick. People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system, should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.