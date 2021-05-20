





























Until pandemic school regulations enable more than 1,200 second-graders to go Upcountry again, Maui County Farm Bureau is offering a virtual version of its popular “Agriculture in the Classroom” program with video and an activity booklet featuring six lessons from local farmers, ranchers and agriculture educators.

Since 2006, the farm bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom (AIC) program has been sharing knowledge about local agriculture with students, both in their classrooms and on an annual field trip Upcountry to the heart of Maui’s farm community at Haleakala Ranch.

But for 2021 a different approach was necessary. Teams from Haleakalā Ranch, Maui Electric, College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources, UH Maui County’s Master Gardener Program, Bayer and Maui Soil & Water Conservation Districts collaborated on the educational video and fun, colorful activity booklet.

“We wanted to keep agriculture a part of the second-grade experience, even though we cannot host the students in person for our annual field trip,” said Maggie Kramp with Maui Soil & Water Conservation Districts. “We had fun filming our segments, and we hope the students will enjoy our lessons as much as possible until we can see each other again in person.”

The six lessons are:

Watersheds: presented by Jordan Jokiel, Haleakala Ranch

presented by Jordan Jokiel, Haleakala Ranch Healthy Soil: presented by Jessica Talbot, Sabrina Medina, Kelly Butler with Maggie Kramp, Maui Soil & Water Conservation Districts

presented by Jessica Talbot, Sabrina Medina, Kelly Butler with Maggie Kramp, Maui Soil & Water Conservation Districts Canoe Plants: presented by Eric DelMaria, Master Gardener Program, CTAHR

presented by Eric DelMaria, Master Gardener Program, CTAHR Parts of a Plant: presented by Brian Hopper, Bayer

presented by Brian Hopper, Bayer Powered by Fruits: presented by Shayna Decker, Maui Electric

presented by Shayna Decker, Maui Electric The Role of Stock Dogs on a Ranch: presented by Greg Friel, Haleakala Ranch

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Teachers can opt to show the AIC video in class at one time or over a period of days or weeks. Each lesson plan runs 12 to 15 minutes. The companion booklet allows teachers and students to review the lesson plans in a printed format and complete a variety of exercises. Students also can watch the videos and work on the activity booklet while they learn from home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Although nothing can beat in-person instruction in the fresh Upcountry air, AIC farmers, ranchers and agriculture educators hope the virtual version of their lessons still will provide enjoyment and inspiration.

“Teaching second-graders about watersheds and the importance of water for everyone and everything, including agriculture, is something I’m excited about,” Jokiel said. “It’s never too early to provide children (and teachers/parents) with information they can think about and practice in their daily lives.”

The AIC information is created for second-graders in all schools: public, private or charter, or at-home learning. The video link and booklets will be provided to second grades across Maui, through the farm bureau’s partnership with the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are grateful to all our ag partners who have made this possible!” said Warren Watanabe, Maui County Farm Bureau executive director. “Our keiki benefit tremendously from this early knowledge about their natural environment and how that’s connected to agriculture on Maui.”

To receive the video and activity booklet, and/or to sign up for AIC 2022, contact the farm bureau at [email protected].