Image courtesy of Islands Hospice.

Executive director of Islands Hospice Maui, Keoki Robello selected Imua Family Services as the recipient of a $5,000 award in April 2021. Islands Hospice selected Robello to make the decision for his contributions and as the organization’s outstanding employee of the month.

As the Makana Pono (meaning purposeful giving) awardee, Robello directed his $5,000 award to Kahului-based nonprofit, Imua Family Services. Robello selected Imua Family Services because of the invaluable service the organization provides to the Maui community.

“They are consistent in their desire to be of service,” said Robello. Throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit continued to provide activities and resources to children learning from home and childcare for essential workers. This included virtual platforms and in-person services when it was safe.

The Makana Pono program was created in September 2019 and since its inception, Islands Hospice has contributed $100,000 to local nonprofits. Robello is the fourth awardee of 2021 bringing the total donated to nonprofits this year to $20,000. To see a list of past recipients of Island Hospice’s Makana Pono program, see here.