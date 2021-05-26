West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

The low pressure system north of the islands will weaken over the next few days. A weak ridge will build north of the region allowing light to moderate trade winds to return through Friday. Trade winds will diminish once again over the holiday weekend with more stable and drier trends lasting through Memorial Day.

Discussion

A low pressure system north of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken a bit today allowing subtle building of the subtropical ridge north of the state. This slight increase in the strength of the ridge will produce light to moderate trade winds across the region through Friday.

An upper level low northeast of Oahu will keep enough instability over the area to produce brief passing showers during this trade wind time period. A few thunderstorms may develop over the higher terrain on the Big Island on Thursday afternoon. Otherwise cloud and shower trends will tend to favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours through Friday. Trade wind speeds will remain light enough to keep lingering daytime sea breezes over terrain favored western slopes of most islands. Wind convergence between sea breezes and light trade winds will produce some afternoon shower bands over select leeward locations.

Another low pressure system and cold front will move slowly across the Central Pacific basin north of the region late Friday through Monday. This approaching system will break down the weak ridge north of the state producing another round of light and variable winds over the region. Local scale land and sea breezes will strengthen during this time period. A building upper level ridge will produce warmer temperatures with stable weather trends through the Memorial Day Weekend. Another great weekend for outside activities.

Aviation

Light, but gradually strengthening, background flow will favor persistence of weak land breezes and prevailing VFR through early this morning. Moderate trades today will nudge the pattern toward a more typical distribution of showers focused mainly over windward coasts and slopes. A modified sea breeze pattern will emerge over favored leeward and sheltered areas.

No AIRMETs are in effect.

Marine

E to SE winds will trend a little stronger today as a trough N of the islands gradually dissipates, while a surface ridge to the N strengthens slightly. The locally moderate E winds may briefly become fresh in the channels, with winds remaining below Small Craft Advisory speeds. Winds are expected to diminish over the weekend as the ridge is forced southward to near Kauai by a front passing N of the islands.

Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but a steady pulse of small to moderate swells are expected from both the S and NW. The S swells may push surf close to HSA-levels along S facing shores over the next couple of days, trending a little lower over the weekend. Surf along N facing shores will trend a little higher the next couple of days, with a potentially larger NW swell arriving on Memorial Day and persisting into next week.

See the Coastal Hazard Message (CFWHFO) for information regarding minor coastal flooding during the time of peak high tides the next couple of afternoons.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.