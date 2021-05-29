Vaccine clinic. PC: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is partnering with community leaders to increase vaccination access over Memorial Day weekend.

On Maui, vaccine clinics will be held this Saturday, May 29, from 2-5 p.m. at Amigo’s Kīhei (1215 South Kīhei Road), and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center (780 Oneheʻe Ave.) in Kahului.

Vaccination sites are planned across the state at accessible locations such as malls, restaurants, farmers markets, and a beach park. These events augment the hundreds of sites statewide offering COVID-19 vaccinations through Points of Dispensing, pharmacies, and other outreach events.

Additional opportunities can be found at HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine or @HawaiiDOH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Thanks to the support of our community partners, it will be easier than ever to get protected against COVID-19 as people go about their Memorial Day weekend plans,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The vaccine will protect Hawai‘i families and help all of us get back to real life as summer begins.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A selection of pop-up vaccination sites includes:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui:

Amigo’s Kīhei , 1215 South Kīhei Road, May 29 from 2-5 p.m.

, 1215 South Kīhei Road, May 29 from 2-5 p.m. Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center, 780 Oneheʻe Ave., May 29 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

O‘ahu:

Hawai‘i Island:

Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 E Puainako Street, May 29 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kaua‘i:

Rob’s Good Times Grill, 4303 Rice Street, May 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Minors require parental consent for vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is always free and while individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one, no insurance is required.