DOH Expands Vaccine Access over Memorial Day Weekend

May 29, 2021, 6:05 AM HST
Vaccine clinic. PC: Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is partnering with community leaders to increase vaccination access over Memorial Day weekend.

On Maui, vaccine clinics will be held this Saturday, May 29, from 2-5 p.m. at Amigo’s Kīhei (1215 South Kīhei Road), and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center (780 Oneheʻe Ave.) in Kahului.

Vaccination sites are planned across the state at accessible locations such as malls, restaurants, farmers markets, and a beach park. These events augment the hundreds of sites statewide offering COVID-19 vaccinations through Points of Dispensing, pharmacies, and other outreach events.

Additional opportunities can be found at HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine or @HawaiiDOH on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

“Thanks to the support of our community partners, it will be easier than ever to get protected against COVID-19 as people go about their Memorial Day weekend plans,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The vaccine will protect Hawai‘i families and help all of us get back to real life as summer begins.”

A selection of pop-up vaccination sites includes:

Maui:

O‘ahu:

Hawai‘i Island: 

Kaua‘i:

Minors require parental consent for vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is always free and while individuals should bring an insurance card if they have one, no insurance is required.

