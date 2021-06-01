American Savings Bank and its employees donated $360,708 to local community organizations, including the Aloha United Way, during its 2021 Kahiau Giving Campaign. Photo Courtesy: ASB

During its 2021 Kahiau Giving Campaign, American Savings Bank and its employees pulled together and paddled hard to donate $360,708 to local community organizations.

An impressive 95% of American Savings Bank (ASB) employees participated in the annual workplace giving program, according to the bank’s news release.

This year’s “We’re all in this together,” a canoe-themed campaign, generated $210,708 in employee donations, with the bank contributing an additional $150,000.

“Our local nonprofits across the state have been crucial in providing much-needed services to our community throughout the pandemic and we are thrilled to be able to support them during these challenging times,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank. “I am so proud of our teammates for grabbing their paddles and giving from their hearts so that our nonprofit partners can continue their life-changing work.”

The word “Kahiau” in Hawaiian means “to give from the heart without expecting anything in return.” The Kahiau funds were donated to Child & Family Service, Kapiolani Health Foundation, Kupu, Partners in Development Foundation and United Way chapters in Hawai’i: Maui United Way, Aloha United Way, Friendly Isle United Fund, Hawai’i Island United Way and Kaua’i United Way.

American Savings Bank supports initiatives that promote educational excellence and financial literacy, strengthen families and foster innovation and entrepreneurship through donations, sponsorships, grants, scholarships, internships and volunteerism. ASB supports its Kahiau Community Partners year-round through the bank’s Seeds of Service volunteer program and financial literacy workshops.

Last year, ASB contributed $1.3 million to 105 nonprofit organizations and donated 23,420 Seeds of Service volunteer hours with more than 140 nonprofit organizations.

In total, ASB has donated millions of dollars to Hawai’i’s nonprofits and community organizations, including more than $2.61 million raised through the Kahiau Giving Campaign since 2011, according to the bank’s news release.