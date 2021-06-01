Brandee is the new co-host on Kiss FM 99.9 on Maui. PC: © Aubrey Hord.

KJKS FM – 99.9 KISS FM on Maui welcomes Brandee as the station’s new morning show co-host. She joins longtime on-air personality Ed Kanoi, during the morning drive, weekdays from 6-10 a.m.

Brandee Carvalho started her career on radio in June 1999 with an internship and job shadowing, and over the years has worked on-air, and behind the scenes as a media consultant.

“Brandee has a lot of love for life. She’s witty, confident and able to adapt to people around her,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President and General Manager for Pacific Media Group – Maui. “I find her to be prepared for all scenarios and eager to learn and grow.”

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to continue to provide our community with music they love listening and dancing to,” said Brandee, who is a lifelong resident of Maui. “I look forward to providing not only the best music of the 80s, 90s and today but all the current and upcoming opportunities for our families and visitors to enjoy, learn, volunteer and create while making a positive impact.”

When it comes to radio they both Ed and Brandee have a passion for the industry. “They will bring different perspectives on everyday life, and while I consider them to be a little reserved, both have a lot of personality and a great sense of humor. They are more different then alike which will bring a new energy to The Morning KISS,” said Grimes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Brandee described her morning parter as “a humble soul,” saying, “I consider myself lucky to have this opportunity to work alongside a knowledgeable and talented radio legend. Ed has so much to teach and share, and with that…I’m all ears,” said Brandee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Co-host Ed Kanoi said he looks forward to the pairing as well. “I’m excited because Brandee is born and raised on Maui, an active mother, and active in supporting our families here on Maui with the public service work that she does. You’ll be hearing a lot about those efforts as we emerge from this pandemic. I know she has a lot to contribute to the Morning KISS,” said Kanoi.

“Most of all, Brandee is funny and fun, which I know our friends and fans of the morning KISS will love and enjoy and they start their day here on Maui. We grow when and circumstances around us change, so get ready as we continue to grow the Morning KISS into one of Maui’s most listened-to radio shows for both our current and new fans and our advertisers,” said Kanoi.

Brandee fills the spot created by the recent retirement of Charly Espina Takahama on May 28. “Charly is amazing! Her unique tone of voice brings so much warmth anytime and everytime you hear her on air or one of her commercials on TV. Charly has a huge following, made up of many people who respect and care for her. I look forward to continuing to take good care of our listeners as Charly has done for many years,” said Brandee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some may recognize Brandee from past roles on station formats playing Urban, Rhythmic and Top 40 music.

“At age 17, I found my passion for radio when given the opportunity to intern,” said Brandee. Later, she was hired as a co-host for an afternoon show with colleague, DJ Trance. “My next radio gig that I’ll never forget because it was so cool was called ‘Love Grooves’ from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. shouting out nothing but love requests. My slogan back then was ‘populating Maui one song at a time,'” she said with a laugh.

“Music is extremely powerful and can make or break your day. My goal is to keep our morning listeners feeling motivated and inspired,” said Brandee in her new role. She invites you to wake up weekdays on The Morning KISS with Ed Kanoi & Brandee!