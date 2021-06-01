A memorial fund has been established for Kahiau Kamuliwai Hill who was tragically killed in a weekend car crash in Waiehu.

Kahiau, in Hawaiian means to give love freely, “to give generously… with the heart and not with expectation of return,” according to the Nā Puke Wehewehe ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Kahiau Hill. Courtesy photo.

“Living up to the meaning of his name, everyone has felt his love,” through jokes and laugher, according to a GoFundMe account set up by family friend Tioni Taylor.

“The Sadang-Hill ʻOhana is deeply saddened by the sudden tragedy and the loss of our dear son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend,” according to the memorial fund.

The fund was established as a way to provide kōkua to the family with donations for Kahiau’s funeral service and any medical expenses that they may have incurred. “In doing so, this will help to relieve any financial burden… know that your kindness is much appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking moment,” according to the online tribute. “We know that Kahiau will continue to watch over us and we look forward to keeping his memory alive… “

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As is said in much used Hawaiian prayer, “Mai ka lā hiki a ka lā kau. From the Sun’s arrival to the Sun’s rest.” As explained in the tribute, instead of setting, the sun is at rest, “thus suggesting rest and renewal rather than permanent departure.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, Kahiau’s GoFundMe account had raised more than $14,000 toward a goal of $25,000.