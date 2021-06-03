Left to Right: Angela Stewart (MUW) Stephanie Smith (Sentry), Kalynn Pempek (Sentry) and Nicholas Winfrey (MUW). Image courtesy of Maui United Way and Sentry Insurance Foundation.

Sentry Insurance Foundation presented Maui United Way with a contribution of $25,000 to go toward the 2020-2021 Live United Campaign.

Sentry representatives Kalynn Pempek, Executive Director and Stephanie Smith, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer were able to present the check in person at the Maui United Way office in Wailuku.

Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry, the title sponsor of the Tournament of Champions PGA Tour golf tournament held annually in January at the Kapalua Plantation Course on Maui.

The 2021 Sentry TOC raised a record $526,760 for an array of local charities, bringing the total that Sentry has helped raise to more than $7.5 million for community charities since it moved to Maui in 1999.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from Sentry Insurance Foundation. They really care about the Maui community and want to help in any way that they can. Their donation will help with a hand up to so many families that need it right now,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Maui United Way’s President and CPO.

Each year, Maui United Way works to raise funding to support their 39 health and human service partner agencies. When donors give to Maui United Way, they join thousands who care for our community. Their partner agencies provide services to critical community need areas including: meeting basic community needs; preventing and treating substance abuse; nurturing and developing our keiki; caring for our kupuna and our disabled; strengthening our families; and promoting education and healthy living.

To make a contribution, please visit Maui United Way’s website or call (808)244-8787.